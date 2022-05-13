Ukrainian forces prevented attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbas, Britain says

Ukrainian forces successfully prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbas, the British defense ministry said in a regular Twitter bulletin on Friday.

Images suggest that Russia has lost armored maneuver elements of at least one battalion tactical group and the deployed pontoon bridging equipment while crossing the Siverskyi Donets river west of Severodonetsk, Britain said in its intelligence update.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

