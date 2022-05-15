'Techproof Me': Book help readers deal with technology-led disruptions

Discussing themes such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT), a new book prepares readers for massive technology-led disruptions in businesses by providing them with information and observations on a variety of technology-related subjects.

''Techproof Me: The Art of Mastering Ever-Changing Technology'', written by consultant-author Siddharth Pai, is releasing on Monday.

Published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), the book claims to be an ''ultimate guide that can help readers remain relevant in the fast-changing world of technology''.

''Businesses are now technology led rather than technology supported. That said, only a small proportion of us in the business world are technologists by training. This book is aimed at anyone who wants to enjoy a long career in the presence of technological change without being fazed by it,'' Pai told PTI.

Besides helping understand technology and its disruptions well enough to stay in business and stay ahead of time, the book sheds light on the ''new opportunities thrown by changing technology and emphasizes the advantages and drawbacks of rapidly changing technology''.

''... This book is also, at least in small part, about the introspection we need to do to mould our basic personas and make them pliable into new roles the world will demand from us.

''... My real intent is to give you (the reader) a framework for thinking while you are actually playing your part in your current or future organization or business. It is this 'framework for thinking' that will enable you to make your career techproof,'' writes Pai in the book.

The Bengaluru-based author is also a co-founder of Siana Capital and a venture capital fund manager for deep-science and deep-technology start-ups.

