Google extends timeline to migrate from classic Google Sites to new Sites

Google has extended the timeline for Workspace customers to migrate from classic Google Sites to new Google Sites to make the migration process easier.

Here's the new timeline:

  • Starting December 1, 2022 (previously June 1, 2022): You will no longer be able to edit any remaining classic Sites in your domain.
  • Starting January 1, 2023 (previously July 1, 2022): Classic Sites will no longer be viewable unless they are converted to new Google Sites.

End-users and admins can use the Classic Sites Manager to complete migration and convert individual classic Sites to new Google Sites before December 1, 2022. Following the migration, your classic Sites will no longer be available.

After January 1, 2023, Google will replace each remaining classic Site with a Takeout archive and will attempt to convert each classic Site to a new Google Site, the company said.

"We're extending the previously announced timeline to give Google Workspace customers more time to migrate from classic Google Sites to new Google Sites," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that this timeline change will not impact the transition for users with personal Google accounts.

More information about the migration process, best practices and availability can be found here.

