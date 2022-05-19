New Microsoft Edge features make it easier to find and manage installed apps/sites

Microsoft has announced three new features that make it easier to find, open and manage installed apps and websites on all devices. These include the new Apps hub, a redesigned Apps page and the upcoming Apps sync feature.

While the Apps hub and new Apps page are fully available in Microsoft Edge, the Apps sync feature is currently being tested in the Beta channel, and will soon be available to all users.

Apps hub

You can find the "Apps" hub under Settings > more (...) in the toolbar. From here, you can install the current site as an app and access your previously installed apps. The new hub offers all of the features you might need when it comes to managing your apps:

Click Open to launch an installed app

Right-click any app's name to pin it to the Start menu or taskbar

Access the app's management page

You can either pin the Apps hub as a sidebar or add the Apps button to the toolbar.

Redesigned Apps page

The Apps page displays the list of installed apps and allows you to launch them, and most importantly, it lets you manage your apps.

You can access this page from the hub by right-clicking an app and then clicking the Manage app. You can also access the page by typing edge://apps in the address bar.

App Sync

Over the coming weeks, you will be able to synchronise all of the installed websites and apps across multiple devices, where you use Microsoft Edge. With app sync, you don't have to search and install the website again, it automatically appears in the Apps hub and Apps page, ready to be installed.

On the other hand, synced apps don't auto-install for you as you might not necessarily want all of them on all devices. However, you can install them with one click anytime.

Apps sync is currently available in Microsoft Edge Beta (version 102).

More information can be found here.