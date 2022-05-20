Putin warns of "cyber-aggression" against Russia, promises security shakeup
President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that the number of cyber attacks on Russia by foreign "state structures" had increased and that Moscow would need to bolster its cyber defences by cutting the risk of using foreign software and hardware.
"Purposeful attempts are being made to disable the Internet resources of Russia's critical information infrastructure", Putin said.
