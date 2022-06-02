Left Menu

China central bank to step up policy implementation to support economy

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-06-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 15:34 IST
China central bank Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's central bank will strengthen the implementation of its prudent monetary policy and appropriately front load steps to support the economy, a vice governor of the bank said on Thursday. The People's Bank of China will use various policy tools to step up liquidity injections to maintain ample liquidity in the economy, Pan Gongsheng told a news conference.

The central bank will stabilize economic growth, employment, and prices, Pan said, adding that financial institutions should maintain prudence in their operations and prevent risks.

