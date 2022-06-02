Left Menu

Revellers face 16% jump in price of beer at Oktoberfest

Even Germany's Oktoberfest can't escape the trend of rising prices: beer prices will be 16% higher this year than they were the last time the world-famous festival took place in 2019. A litre of beer will cost between 12.60 euros and 13.80 euros this year, the city of Munich's official Oktoberfest website said. In 2019, the range was between 10.80 euros and 11.80 euros.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:01 IST
Revellers face 16% jump in price of beer at Oktoberfest
  • Country:
  • Germany

Even Germany's Oktoberfest can't escape the trend of rising prices: beer prices will be 16% higher this year than they were the last time the world-famous festival took place in 2019. A litre of beer will cost between 12.60 euros and 13.80 euros this year, the city of Munich's official Oktoberfest website said.

In 2019, the range was between 10.80 euros and 11.80 euros. The city does not set the prices of beer, but it does compare them with what the bigger restaurants in Munich are charging to see if the prices are reasonable, it said.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter announced in late April that the world's largest beer festival would take place from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 without any pandemic restrictions. According to the city, some 7.3 million litres of beer were consumed by some 6.3 million visitors at the 2019 Oktoberfest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022