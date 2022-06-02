Revellers face 16% jump in price of beer at Oktoberfest

Even Germany's Oktoberfest can't escape the trend of rising prices: beer prices will be 16% higher this year than they were the last time the world-famous festival took place in 2019. A litre of beer will cost between 12.60 euros and 13.80 euros this year, the city of Munich's official Oktoberfest website said.

In 2019, the range was between 10.80 euros and 11.80 euros. The city does not set the prices of beer, but it does compare them with what the bigger restaurants in Munich are charging to see if the prices are reasonable, it said.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter announced in late April that the world's largest beer festival would take place from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 without any pandemic restrictions. According to the city, some 7.3 million litres of beer were consumed by some 6.3 million visitors at the 2019 Oktoberfest.

