Google Play June 2022 system update brings new features, improvements

Google has released the changelog for the June 2022 Play system update. According to the support page, the update brings a couple of new features, improvements and critical bug fixes for security and privacy and system management & diagnostics related services

For the unversed, Google System updates include updates from Google to the Android operating system, Google Play Store, and Google Play services. They are available for phones, tablets, Android TV and Google TV devices, Android Auto-enabled vehicles, Wear OS devices, and Chrome OS devices.

The Google Play June 2022 system update improves Play Store's Play-as-you-download feature and Google Play Billing. New features have also been added to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

Critical Fixes

[Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for account management, and system management & diagnostics related services.

Google Play Store

Improvements to the Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device performance and stability & performance.

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support ads, and developer features related developer services in their apps.

New features, critical fixes and improvements are available through Google Play services v22.18 and Google Play Store v30.3.