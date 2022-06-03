Left Menu

Google Play June 2022 system update brings new features, improvements

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 14:13 IST
Google Play June 2022 system update brings new features, improvements
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google has released the changelog for the June 2022 Play system update. According to the support page, the update brings a couple of new features, improvements and critical bug fixes for security and privacy and system management & diagnostics related services

For the unversed, Google System updates include updates from Google to the Android operating system, Google Play Store, and Google Play services. They are available for phones, tablets, Android TV and Google TV devices, Android Auto-enabled vehicles, Wear OS devices, and Chrome OS devices.

The Google Play June 2022 system update improves Play Store's Play-as-you-download feature and Google Play Billing. New features have also been added to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

Critical Fixes

  • [Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for account management, and system management & diagnostics related services.

Google Play Store

  • Improvements to the Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.
  • New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.
  • Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.
  • New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.
  • Enhancements to Google Play Billing.
  • Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.
  • Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management

  • Updates to system management services that improve device performance and stability & performance.

Developer Services

  • New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support ads, and developer features related developer services in their apps.

New features, critical fixes and improvements are available through Google Play services v22.18 and Google Play Store v30.3.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022