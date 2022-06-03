Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after strong jobs data; Apple, Tesla weigh

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 19:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after strong jobs data; Apple, Tesla weigh

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, dragged down by shares of Tesla and Apple, while a solid jobs report fanned worries over tighter monetary policy and soaring inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 261.96 points, or 0.79%, at the open to 32,986.32. The S&P 500 opened lower by 39.25 points, or 0.94%, at 4,137.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 219.78 points, or 1.78%, to 12,097.12 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022