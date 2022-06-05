Left Menu

Google Pixel 6a features in an unboxing video ahead of its release

The Google Pixel 6a, which was unveiled last month, won't be available until July 28. However, the smartphone was featured in an unboxing video uploaded to TikTok by a user.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Google Pixel 6a, which was unveiled last month, won't be available until July 28. However, the smartphone was featured in an unboxing video uploaded to TikTok by a user. The Charcoal version is shown here, which is kept screen-side down in the package with a protective white sheet that has labels for the controls, ports, and in-display fingerprint scanner.

According to GSM Arena, a USB-C cable and a USB-C adapter are also included, each with prominent "Google Tensor" branding and a graphical chip illustration. It appears that Google really wants people to know what's inside the Pixel 6a's box and remember it every time they open it. The Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch FullHD+ 60Hz OLED screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has an 8MP selfie camera with a punch hole in the center and a fingerprint reader underneath for biometric authentication.

On the back, a horizontal bar houses an LED flash and two cameras: a 12.2MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone runs Android 12 and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as reported by GSM Arena. Stereo speakers, an IP67 rating, 5G connectivity, and a 4,410 mAh battery with 18W charging round out the Google Pixel 6a's features. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

