Latvian operator LMT selects Nokia 5G SA Core to deliver advanced services

Latvian communication service provider LMT has tapped Nokia 5G Standalone (SA) Core to deliver new advanced 5G services like network slicing and strengthen its network agility and reliability, the latter announced on Monday.

"We are proud to build on our solid partnership with LMT by providing it with Nokia's market-leading Core Network technology to enable the rollout of advanced 5G services. LMT already provides its customers with a strong experience and we look forward to furthering that work," said Fran Heeran, SVP & Head of Core Networks, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

5G SA Core will give the Latvian operator the speed, intelligence, scale, and security to roll out advanced 5G services while cost-effectively managing its network with near zero-touch automation and adherence to Service Level Agreements. LMT will also be able to launch low-latency applications for Enterprise customers and build new capabilities within the network, including network APIs and analytics.

The partnership will also see the deployment of will the Nokia 7220 Interconnect Router for data center fabric.

LMT already uses Nokia Cloud Packet Core, Subscriber Data Management, and software solutions for 5G signalling and cloud management.

Commenting on this partnership, Gunars Danbergs, VP Technology, at LMT, said, "To better monetize our network assets and strengthen our network agility and reliability, it is crucial that LMT deploy 5G Standalone Core. With our strong existing partnership, Nokia 5G SA Core gives us the best tools and functions to move the LMT customer experience to another level; and allow us to manage our network more predictably."