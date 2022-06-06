Musk asks Twitter for data on spam, fake accounts again

Elon Musk has asked Twitter Inc for data and information on spam and fake accounts in order to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media network, the billionaire said in a letter to the company on Monday.

"Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights," according to the letter by Musk's lawyers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)