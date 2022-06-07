EU countries, lawmakers clinch deal on single mobile charging port
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:35 IST
EU countries and EU lawmakers agreed to a single mobile charging port on Tuesday, rejecting opposition from iPhone maker Apple.
"By autumn 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU," the European Parliament said in a statement.
