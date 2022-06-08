Left Menu

Microsoft cuts Russia operations due to Ukraine invasion - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft Corp is substantially cutting its business in Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3MDqliU on Wednesday.

Earlier in March, Microsoft said it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

More than 400 employees will be affected, the report said, citing a company spokesperson. Several major companies, including Apple Inc, Nike, and Dell Technologies, have severed connections with Russia.

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have also taken measures to restrict Russian state media from making money off ads on their platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

