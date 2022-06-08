Microsoft cuts Russia operations due to Ukraine invasion - Bloomberg News

Microsoft Corp is substantially cutting its business in Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3MDqliU on Wednesday.

Earlier in March, Microsoft said it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

More than 400 employees will be affected, the report said, citing a company spokesperson. Several major companies, including Apple Inc, Nike, and Dell Technologies, have severed connections with Russia.

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have also taken measures to restrict Russian state media from making money off ads on their platforms.

