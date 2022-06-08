UAE central bank expects real GDP growth to reach 4.2% next year - state news agency
Reuters | Dubai | 08-06-2022
The United Arab Emirates central bank said on Wednesday it expects real GDP growth to reach 4.2% next year, up from its earlier forecast of 3.3%, state news agency (WAM) reported.
The central bank had projected real GDP growth to reach 5.4% in 2022.
