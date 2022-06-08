Left Menu

Cabinet approves transfer of 10 in-orbit communication satellites to NewSpace India Ltd

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:31 IST
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the transfer of 10 in-orbit communication satellites from Government of India (Gol) to M/s.NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL), a wholly owned Public Sector Enterprise of GOI under the administrative control of the Department of Space.

The Union Cabinet has also approved increasing the authorized share capital of NSIL from Rs.1000 crore to Rs.7500 crore.

Transfer of these assets to NSIL will further provide the desired financial autonomy to the company to realize capital intensive programmes/ projects and thereby offering huge employment potential and technology spin-off to other sectors of the economy. This approval is expected to trigger domestic economic activity in space sector and increase India's share in the global space market.

The Space Sector reforms mandated NSIL to undertake end-to-end commercial space activities and function as a full-fledged satellite operator. NSIL functioning as a single-window operator will also facilitate the ease of doing business in space sector. NSIL Board will now be empowered to price the transponders as per the market dynamics and global trends in the Satellite Communication sector. NSIL is also authorized to offer and allocate capacity as per its internal policies and guidelines.

(With Inputs from PIB)

