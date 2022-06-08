Cabinet approves MoU between India and Germany for scientific cooperation in field of Novel Magnetic and Topological Quantum Materials

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS), Kolkata, India and Leibniz-Institut fur Festkorper- und Werkstoffforschung Dresden e.V. (IFW Dresden e.V.), Dresden, Germany intended to scientific cooperation in the field of "Novel Magnetic and Topological Quantum Materials".

The research on Quantum Materials has received worldwide attention due to their potential for development of future quantum technology. The goal of this joint venture will be to foster Indo-German collaboration, provide opportunities and facilitate the advancement of knowledge in the area of magnetic and topological quantum materials.

The cooperation in particular will include, sharing of experimental and computational resources, exchange of technical and professional support, and exchanging of faculty, researchers to carry out the collaborative research. This is expected to create the requisite knowledge base on the basis of reciprocity, best effort, mutual benefit, and frequent interactions.

(With Inputs from PIB)