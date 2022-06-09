Samsung launches 'Solve for Tomorrow' competition * Consumer electronic major Samsung on Thursday launched the inaugural edition of Solve for Tomorrow, a new youth-centric national education and innovation competition.

It is inviting India's brightest young minds to come up with innovative ideas that can transform the lives of people and communities around them.

In its first year, Solve for Tomorrow is inviting ideas in the areas of Education, Environment, Healthcare and Agriculture, the priority UN Sustainable Development Goals for India, Samsung India said in a statement.

''The annual program will end with the grand announcement of three national winners, who stand a chance to get mega support of up to Rs one crore and mentoring support for six months to take their ideas to the next level under expert guidance of IIT Delhi,'' it said.

The top 10 teams will get the opportunity to visit Samsung India offices, its R&D centres and Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru, where they will interact with young Samsung employees and researchers.

*** Garmin launches fitness band vívosmart 5 * Swiss tech major Garmin on Thursday launched vívosmart 5 in India, an easy-to-read smart fitness tracker featuring its most advanced sleep features, including sleep score.

Designed for customers seeking a simpler solution for monitoring their own health or wellbeing, vívosmart 5 features at-a-glance health stats for Pulse Ox, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Body BatteryTM energy monitoring, and all-day stress tracking and more, without any subscription.

Priced at Rs 14,990, vívosmart 5 comes with built-in sports apps for activities like walking, pool swimming, cycling, yoga, cardio and more.

''We are happy to introduce the vívosmart 5 to our users in India. It is easy to use and offers important health essentials information with a beautiful design. It is a fitness band that is made for users who prefers an active lifestyle and take charge of their health and wellness,'' Garmin India Director Ali Rizvi said.

