Amazon launches new initiative to rally against online fraud and scams

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 12:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Amazon India, in collaboration with the CyberPeace Foundation and Rashtriya Raksha University, has launched the #FightTheFraud initiative to rally against the growing cybercrime and online scams in India.

The first-of-its-kind initiative aims to develop a collective response against online fraud and scams via a range of activities such as webinars, social media awareness campaigns, capacity-building workshops, and others.

"There is growing uncertainty around cybercrime, and it remains a significant issue plaguing oblivious consumers across industries. We believe that through efficacious collaboration between the stakeholders, which includes industry leaders, policymakers, law enforcement agencies, and consumers, will we be able to resolve this complex issue and derive key learnings. #FightTheFraud initiative is a valuable first step toward bringing together the stakeholders and will serve as a vantage point for collective action," said Sumit Sahay, Director, Seller Partner Services, Amazon India.

All relevant stakeholders including consumers, small businesses, industry associations, civil society organizations, and government bodies are expected to participate in these activities conducted as part of the #FightTheFraud initiative.

"Per a report titled Cyber Prabhaav published by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the first quarter of 2022 saw a rise of 31% in reported complaints, on the government portal cybercrime.gov.in, as compared to the last quarter of 2021.#FightTheFraud initiative is both timely and important given the rising incidence of online scams over the last few years," noted Lt General (Dr.) Rajesh Pant (Retd.), National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC), Government of India.

