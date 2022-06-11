Left Menu

Devnagri - India’s first AI-powered translation engine as Language Partner at Assochom Fintech Festival India

Mr. Arpit Sharma, Vice President , BFSI, being the key speaker at Fintech festival on behalf of Devnagri shared, Devnagris mission of making content and information accessible to Indian citizens belonging from different parts of the country by making them more connected helped in creating and expanding vast scope into BFSI, OTT and more of such industries.

PTI | Updated: 11-06-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 12:44 IST
Devnagri - India's first AI-powered translation engine as Language Partner at Assochom Fintech Festival India
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Assochom Fintech Festival India 2022, One of the finest and biggest salutations of limitless networking, involving new technology ideas took place from 8th to 10th June, 2022 at Le Meridian Hotel , New Delhi, with its Fintech Conference, including a total of 10 Hybrid micro experiences series.

With more than 22 regional languages ,1200 dialects, Devnagri is the language partner of Fintech. Devnagri is India's first AI - powered translation engine, a platform that combines AI and human-powered translation with machine learning for both brands and the individuals in order for one to translate their content instantly with more accurate contextual results into various Indian languages.

Founders of Devnagri, Nakul Kundra and Himanshu Sharma, talented individuals also presented Devnagri On Shark Tank India, with the vision of making sure that content is easily accessible to all by overcoming all linguistic barriers. Mr. Neeraj Parekh, Head business, BFSI ,Devnagri , stated that,"Assochom's India International Fintech Festival set the tone for Financial innovation in India and that Devnagri Al is committed to help Financial institutes and Fintechs". Following this, Mr. Jaspreet Oberoi, Head of Engineering , Devnagri also shared " That with 1% of content on internet being available in Indian languages requires a lot of investment in time and efforts in enhancing customer experience and with Devnagri's suite of products offering content localisation seamlessly helping the business". Devnagri is acing the vision and mission of placing Indian languages on a pedestal.

