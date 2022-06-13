Nokia partners with Innventure to commercialize its groundbreaking cooling technology

Nokia has collaborated with Innventure to commercialize its high-performance cooling technology for data centers and mobile network equipment. The technology is developed to meet the challenge of heat densities in data centers and telecom networks whilst reducing energy consumption, the Finnish firm said on Monday.

For the unversed, Innventure launches new companies targeting $1B+ potential enterprise value through the identification, funding, and commercialization of truly disruptive technologies invented by large Multinational Partners. It has established a new company, Accelsius, to commercialize the high-performance cooling technology developed by Nokia Bell Labs.

The new company has acquired the rights to the technology from Nokia and will be responsible for its further development and commercialization.

"We are very excited to build a new company around a technology that Nokia Bell Labs has been developing for more than a decade. This innovative technology addresses an acute market need across the entire spectrum of networking and computing sites," said Bill Haskell, Founder and CEO of Innventure.

Nokia's new technology provides cooling directly to the chip or other heat sources. According to the company, a passive two-stage coolant circulation process enables reliable, energy-efficient heat transfer and dissipation from high-density heat sources, without using pumps.

The compact cooling solution is simple to install, energy-efficient and is adaptable for a broad range of critical electronic equipment and can be deployed at any scale, from a single server to large data centers.

Commenting on this development, Theodore Sizer, Lab Leader, Optical Systems and Device Research at Nokia Bell Labs said, "We are delighted to work with Innventure to commercialize our groundbreaking cooling technology. This innovative solution developed at Nokia Bell Lab will enable the cooling of computing systems with high heat densities, at low energy consumption and with very little complexity. This advancement will help data centers continue to grow their computing capacity while becoming more energy efficient."