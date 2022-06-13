EXCLUSIVE-U.S. automaker CEOs, Toyota urge Congress to lift EV tax credit cap

The chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor North America on Monday urged Congress to lift a cap on the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, saying it will "provide much-needed certainty to our customers and domestic workforce," according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The automakers said in the letter to congressional leaders that they have pledged to invest over $170 billion through 2030 to bolster electric vehicles’ development, production and sale. The current $7,500 tax credit phases out after a manufacturer hits 200,000 vehicles sold. Both GM and Tesla have already hit the cap and are no longer eligible for the consumer tax credits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)