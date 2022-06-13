Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Google offers to let ad rivals place YouTube ads in EU antitrust probe - sources

Google parent Alphabet has offered to let rival ad intermediaries place advertisements on YouTube to address a crucial part of an EU antitrust investigation, people familiar with the matter said. Google's proposal is part of its attempt to end the EU investigation and avert a fine that could reach 10% of its global turnover, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last year.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-06-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 20:14 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Google offers to let ad rivals place YouTube ads in EU antitrust probe - sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Google parent Alphabet has offered to let rival ad intermediaries place advertisements on YouTube to address a crucial part of an EU antitrust investigation, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened a probe last year to examine whether the world's largest provider of search and video was giving itself an unfair advantage in digital advertising by restricting rivals' and advertisers' access to user data.

The EU competition watchdog singled out Google's requirement that advertisers use its Ad Manager to display ads on YouTube and potential restrictions on the way in which rivals serve ads on YouTube. Google's proposal is part of its attempt to end the EU investigation and avert a fine that could reach 10% of its global turnover, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022