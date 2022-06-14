Airtel Xstream: Catch a glimpse of India’s first multiplex in metaverse

Bharti Airtel has launched India's first multiplex on the Partynite Metaverse platform - a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application.

Airtel's Xstream multiplex on Partynite Metaverse will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, in addition to English and Hindi.

"Airtel's Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners. Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel's Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption," said Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing, Airtel.

Teleport yourself to a metaverse of entertainment with Airtel Xstream Premium. Get access to multiple OTTs & stream your favorite content to enjoy an immersive viewing experience like never before. Click the link https://t.co/Fn2gDEWZOJ to begin streaming!#AirtelXstreamMetaverse pic.twitter.com/SHyqm14E63 — airtel India (@airtelindia) June 14, 2022

The multiplex is an extension of Airtel's Xstream Premium offering, which recently achieved a 2-million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch, the company said in a statement.

