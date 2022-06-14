Left Menu

Airtel Xstream: Catch a glimpse of India’s first multiplex in metaverse

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:06 IST
Airtel Xstream: Catch a glimpse of India’s first multiplex in metaverse
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel has launched India's first multiplex on the Partynite Metaverse platform - a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application.

Airtel's Xstream multiplex on Partynite Metaverse will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, in addition to English and Hindi.

"Airtel's Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners. Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel's Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption," said Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing, Airtel.

The multiplex is an extension of Airtel's Xstream Premium offering, which recently achieved a 2-million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch, the company said in a statement.

Watch this video to catch a glimpse of Airtel's Xstream multiplex.

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022