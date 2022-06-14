SA win toss, ask India to bat
- Country:
- India
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20I here on Tuesday.
Both India and South Africa are fielding unchanged sides.
It is a must-win game for hosts India who trail the five-match series 0-2.
Teams: India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Keshav Maharaj
- Tabraiz Shamsi
- South Africa
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Wayne Parnell
- Reeza Hendricks
- India
- Temba Bavuma
- David Miller
- Kagiso Rabada
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Rassie van der Dussen
- Dwaine Pretorius
- Hardik Pandya
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Axar Patel
- Rishabh Pant(wk
- Avesh Khan
- Shreyas Iyer
- Ishan Kishan
ALSO READ
Can't ask Rohit and Rahul to drop themselves for me: Ishan Kishan
Ind vs SA: Ishan Kishan's explosive half-century powers Pant-led side to 211/4
Can't ask Rohit and Rahul to drop themselves for me: Ishan Kishan
We did not lose because of one player: Ishan Kishan after a seven-wicket loss to SA in first T20I
India prioritising 2022 T20 World Cup over bilateral T20Is, says Shreyas Iyer