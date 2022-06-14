Johnson Controls opens new innovation centre in Hyderabad

Johnson Controls, which is into smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, on Tuesday announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art OpenBlue Innovation Centre for engineering and excellence in the city.

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated the Centre and announced that Johnson Controls India would be manufacturing its security products in Telangana soon.

''Inaugurated the @johnsoncontrols OpenBlue Innovation Centre in Hyderabad today'' ''Happy to announce that @johnsoncontrols India will be manufacturing their security products in Telangana soon! #MakeInIndia #MakeInTelangana,'' Rama Rao tweeted.

The company, in a release, said the centre, spread across 41,000 sq. ft. at the prestigious Gowra Fountainhead, HITEC city here, joins the existing network of OpenBlue Innovation Centres in India and further expands Johnson Controls presence in the country.

The current network already includes Innovation Centres in Pune, Gurgaon, Bangalore and Delhi. The new facility focuses on research and development for security products and is dedicated to transforming customer experiences using intelligent edge devices, the release said. “By deploying new fifth wave technology advances in the form of IoT, AI and 5G, buildings will be reimagined to deliver on decarbonization, sustainability, energy efficiency and renewable energy goals while optimizing performance,” said Vijay Sankaran, Johnson Controls chief technology officer. The OpenBlue Innovation Centre commences operations with 500 engineers, with plans to create additional roles over the next two years, across multiple functions including Internet of Things (IoT) and edge engineers, AI/computer vision scientists and engineers, data scientists and analysts and UI/UX specialists, it said. With the addition of this new OpenBlue Innovation Centre in one of India’s biggest destinations for IT and engineering talent, Johnson Controls aims to make India a strategic hub to drive its security products.

