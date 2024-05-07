Left Menu

Rebellion in BJD: Wife Files Nomination Against Candidate Husband in Pipili

In Pipili, Puri MLA Rudra Pratap Maharathy's wife, Jagruti, has filed her nomination as an independent candidate against her husband, raising questions about the reason behind the move. Maharathy remains unfazed, while Jagruti declines comment. This marks a unique development in Odisha politics, where couples have previously contested from different seats but not against each other in the same constituency. The Pipili assembly election will take place on May 25 as part of the ongoing simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha.

In a curious development, sitting Puri MLA and BJD nominee Rudra Pratap Maharathy's wife has filed her nomination as an independent candidate from the same seat, though the reason behind the move is not yet known.

Maharathy's wife Jagruti (32) declined to comment on her candidature from the same constituency, while her MLA husband asserted he was not worried over the issue.

Pipili is the lone seat in Odisha where a wife has filed nomination against her husband, though the state has witnessed some couples contesting elections from different seats.

Maharathy (35), the son of seven-time MLA late Pradeep Maharathy, had filed his nomination on May 3, while his wife submitted the papers on May 6.

The Pipili assembly constituency under the Puri Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on May 25.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, starting May 13.

Officials said a clear picture could emerge in Pipili on the last date of withdrawal of nominations on Thursday.

