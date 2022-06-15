Left Menu

Department of Telecom holds meeting with all Telecom Service Providers

During discussions, some areas were identified in which engagement/ employment of ‘Agniveers’ could be done.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:49 IST
Department of Telecom holds meeting with all Telecom Service Providers
Representatives of all the 4 TSPs (Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea) attended the meeting along with Senior Officers of DoT. Image Credit: Twitter(@pib_comm)
  • Country:
  • India

Subsequent to the Government's transformative announcement on 14th June, 2022 on a 4 year engagement of 'Agniveers' by the Armed Forces under the 'Agnipath Scheme', Department of Telecom (DoT) held a meeting with all the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) on date (15.6.2022). Ways and means on how the telecom sector in general and TSPs in particular can make use of the talent, discipline and acquired skills of the trained 'Agniveers' who will be coming out after 4 years of service with the Armed Forces were discussed at the meeting. Representatives of all the 4 TSPs (Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea) attended the meeting along with Senior Officers of DoT. The meeting was chaired by Member(Technology) at Sanchar Bhawan.

During discussions, some areas were identified in which engagement/ employment of 'Agniveers' could be done. These include Optical Fibre Maintenance, Air Conditioning equipment, Provision of infrastructure especially last mile connectivity, Fibre to Home (FTTH), and in Customer Interface areas. TSPs agreed that the talent pool of trained/skilled and disciplined youth that would become available as a result of this Scheme could be an asset for the country including the telecom sector. It was decided that TSPs would shortly revert with inputs on specific trades/skill sets they were looking for. It could then be explored if training in these specific aspects/areas could be provided to these 'Agniveers' during their stint in the Armed Forces so that they are industry-ready, when they complete their Agnipath service.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022