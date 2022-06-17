Left Menu

TSMC says it will have advanced ASML chipmaking tool in 2024

Updated: 17-06-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 00:09 IST
TSMC says it will have advanced ASML chipmaking tool in 2024

A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co executive said at a conference on Thursday that the world's biggest chipmaker will have the next version of ASML's most advanced lithography tool in 2024.

TSMC executives did not say when the device, the second generation of extreme ultraviolet lithography tools needed to make smaller and faster chips, would be used for mass production. TSMC rival Intel Corp has said it will use the machines in production by 2025.

