Left Menu

Confident that telcos will participate with enthusiasm in 5G auctions: Vaishnaw

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 19:00 IST
Confident that telcos will participate with enthusiasm in 5G auctions: Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • India

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday exuded confidence that telecom players will participate with enthusiasm in the upcoming 5G auction and make it a success.

Vaishnaw told PTI that this is the right time for the country to move forward on 5G, and added that Indian telcos are keen on starting this new journey.

''I am confident that telecom players will participate with enthusiasm in 5G auction and make it a success,'' the minister said.

The telecom department is all set to hold the auction-related pre-bid conference on Monday (June 20), in the run up to mega auctions scheduled next month.

The government will auction about Rs 4.3 lakh crore worth of airwaves capable of offering fifth-generation or 5G telecom services including ultra-high-speed internet, and has also given its nod for setting up of captive 5G networks by the big tech firms.

As much as 72 GHz of spectrum will be put on the block during the auction, set to commence on July 26, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022