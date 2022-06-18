Odd News Roundup: Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea
Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea
For Jung Ki-young, a South Korean software engineer, Microsoft Corp's decision to retire its Internet Explorer web browser marked the end of a quarter-century love-hate relationship with the technology. To commemorate its demise, he spent a month and 430,000 won ($330) designing and ordering a headstone with Explorer's "e" logo and the English epitaph: "He was a good tool to download other browsers."
