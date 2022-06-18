Left Menu

WhatsApp might introduce 'Group Membership Approval' soon

The latest WhatsApp beta update also includes an admin approval feature that allows WhatsApp group admins to accept or deny requests from people wanting to join via hyperlink when enabled.

The latest WhatsApp beta update also includes an admin approval feature that allows WhatsApp group admins to accept or deny requests from people wanting to join via hyperlink when enabled. The information comes from WABetaInfo, and it indicates that the feature, which is now only available to beta users, will soon be available for secure versions of the app on both Android and iOS, as per Mashable.

When available, the admin approval feature in WhatsApp must be manually enabled for each group that requires the feature. The option to toggle it on or off will be available in the group settings as 'Group Membership Approval' and whenever the feature is toggled on or off, all current customers in the group will receive a quick notification to let them know about the change. When the group membership approval feature is enabled, admins will see group membership requests in a separate subsection in the 'Group Info' section each time someone tries to join the group using a sharable link. Admins can choose which clients to grant access to the group on this page. (ANI)

