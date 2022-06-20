Servotech develops solar performance monitoring device

Servotech Power Systems on Monday announced that it has developed a solar performance monitoring and controlling device called ComPort.

The device will identify defects, issue notifications, diagnose issues and suggest O&M (operation and maintenance) tasks.

Servotech Power Systems has developed a first-of-its-kind solar performance monitoring and controlling device in association with the German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), the company said in a statement. According to the statement, this device -- dubbed as ComPort -- has been successfully tested with the portable solar system PV port at the EUREF-Campus in Berlin, Germany.

A revolutionary breakthrough in its class, ComPort can be integrated into any domestic off-grid/hybrid solar system and turn it into a smart solar system. Additionally, the PV port -- a portable solar system -- has been also erected at the same campus. Specifically built to make users more aware of how well their solar systems are working, this mobile app-controlled device can make available several system insights to their fingertips, as per the statement.

The IoT-enabled ComPort's intelligent app helps to identify defects, issue notifications, diagnose issues, and suggest O&M tasks.

Additionally, any anomalies or underperformance are recognised proactively with constant monitoring. Also, it stated that ComPort considerably helps to lower the chances of a system malfunctioning.

The device can monitor, control and report I/O Power (input-output), battery charge/discharge and solar power generation. The app also keeps track of previous results to enable comparison. The device is developed on DIY-concept and can be easily installed into any domestic solar system. It also offers data interfaces for third-party O&M companies to combine and analyse data.

The development of the PV port and ComPort is a project under a bilateral Indo-German programme implemented by GIZ. It will contribute to the wider implementation of solar in India and Germany, especially for the urban PV, the company said.

German Green politician Bettina Jarasch, Deputy Mayor of Berlin and Senator for Environment, Mobility, Consumer and Climate Protection, has said, ''At least 10 PV ports should be installed at Friedrich Strasse (Frederick Street) to reduce public car traffic and enable a public free solar-powered charging station''.

Present at the testing, Servotech's founder and Managing Director Raman Bhatia said, ''We are proud to develop ComPort, which is a first-of-its-kind universally applicable instrument that can be integrated with any off-grid and hybrid inverter and empower users who have applied solar solutions to get the most out of these systems. Features such as DIY-friendly installation, remote power scheduling and minimised energy costs, make this device the perfect solution leading to optimised solar system performance. Further, we have also filed multiple patents for the device''.

''The Pilot PV Port now installed and commissioned at EUREF-Campus will allow further study in the installation of urban PVs across different user segments, contributing to the global endeavour against climate change and dependency on fossil fuels,'' GIZ's Principal Advisor, Joerg Gaebler said.

