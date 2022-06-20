Meta loses appeal in Russian court over 'extremist activity' tag -TASS
Updated: 20-06-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 19:06 IST
A Moscow court on Monday rejected an appeal brought by Meta Platforms Inc after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia, the TASS news agency reported. Russia in March found Meta guilty of "extremist activity", but said the ruling would not affect its WhatsApp messenger service, focusing on the U.S. firm's already-banned Facebook and Instagram social networks.
Meta did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
