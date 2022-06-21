Left Menu

Rugby league bans transgender players from women's international competition

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 05:43 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 05:43 IST
Rugby league bans transgender players from women's international competition

Rugby league has banned transgender players in women's international competition until further notice, Australian media reported on Tuesday.

The International Rugby League (IRL) said in a statement published by Australian media that it needed to further consult and "complete additional research" before finalising its transgender policy.

"It is the IRL's responsibility to balance the individual's right to participate ... against perceived risk to other participants, and to ensure all are given a fair hearing," the statement said.

Also Read: Australian PM in Indonesia for talks on investment, climate change

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
2
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
3
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022