Rugby league bans transgender players from women's international competition

Rugby league has banned transgender players in women's international competition until further notice, Australian media reported on Tuesday.

The International Rugby League (IRL) said in a statement published by Australian media that it needed to further consult and "complete additional research" before finalising its transgender policy.

"It is the IRL's responsibility to balance the individual's right to participate ... against perceived risk to other participants, and to ensure all are given a fair hearing," the statement said.

