Science News Roundup: South Korea prepares for second space rocket attempt

South Korea prepares for second space rocket attempt

South Korea is set for a second test launch of its domestically produced Nuri space rocket on Tuesday, eight months after the first test successfully blasted off but failed to place a dummy satellite in orbit. On Monday, the rocket was erected on its launch pad at the Naro Space Center on the southern coast of South Korea. The test had been scheduled for last week but was scrubbed in the hours before launch because of a problem with an oxidizer tank sensor.

