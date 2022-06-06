U.S., South Korea conduct missile test after North Korea volley
The U.S. and South Korean militaries have conducted a live-fire exercise, with one U.S. missile and seven South Korean missiles launched into the Sea of Japan, the U.S. military said in a statement on Sunday.
The exercise comes after North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday.
