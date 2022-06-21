Left Menu

South Korea says second launch of its Nuri space rocket successful

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:49 IST
South Korea says second launch of its Nuri space rocket successful
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
South Korea's second test launch on Tuesday of its domestically produced Nuri space rocket was successful as it placed a dummy satellite in orbit, science minister Lee Jong-ho said.

