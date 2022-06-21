South Korea says second launch of its Nuri space rocket successful

South Korea's second test launch on Tuesday of its domestically produced Nuri space rocket was successful as it placed a dummy satellite in orbit, science minister Lee Jong-ho said.

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; South Korea's Innospace to launch a rocket from Brazil in December -official and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)