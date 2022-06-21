Second edition of iCreate's electric vehicle innovation challenge begins

EVangelise '22, the second edition of the iCreate's electric vehicle innovation challenge carrying the cash prize of Rs 1.12 crore, was announced here on Tuesday.

iCreate, or International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology, is an autonomous centre of excellence of the state government that helps transform tech-based innovations into successful businesses.

EVangelise will be organised in partnership with Startup India and the CII - CoE for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Start-ups (CII-CIES).

The focus will be on identifying the next generation of innovators in the EV sub-components segment, battery safety and EV infrastructure, a release said.

''Gujarat has the highest adoption of battery operated two-wheelers in the country, which makes it an ideal proposition for industries to invest in EV manufacturing in the state,'' said minister of state for industries Jagdish Vishwakarma, while announcing the second edition of the competition.

''We are further incentivising the demand side, with double the amount of subsidy on EVs than any other state, on a per kWh basis. iCreate's EVangelise innovation challenge will help the industry access indigenous technology in this space,'' he said.

The competition is open to individual innovators, startups, students, researchers and EV enthusiasts. The grand finale will be held in December 2022.

''While the EV industry is undergoing a paradigm shift in the country, it is crucial that we identify and address challenges at the sub-component level to smoothly transition our way towards sustainable mobility,'' said iCreate CEO Anupam Jalote.

He said the challenge this year aims to bring out the spearheads to solve real-world issues that the EV industry is facing globally at a sub-component level.

The competition will be in two categories -- tech development and manufacturing partnership -- and will be based on three themes -- vehicle traction, energy storage and infrastructure.

