Plug-and-play EV Park launched in Telangana

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Wednesday launched the state’s first plug-and-play EV Park and Two and Three-Wheeler Electric vehicles, produced by Vayu Motors and Zero 21 here.

EV (Electrical Vehicles) Park is the first of its kind in Telangana state. It has an incubation centre for EV startups which can leverage MG’s manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure, a press release said.

MG EV Park is interacting with other EV Startups to help launch their businesses and wants to be a catalyst in developing fossil-free transport solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao congratulated the young entrepreneurs behind the launches. “The future of world transportation will be sustainable Mobility. It will be EV Mobility. The difference between conventional vehicles and electric vehicles is that they are computers on wheels. They are battery-driven,” he noted.

The automobile industry which in the past was concentrated in a few pockets like Chennai and Pune, is now shifting to Zaheerabad, thanks to the state’s futuristic EV policy, he further said.

“Zaheerabad is emerging as the hub for not just automobiles but also EV vehicles. Keeping this in mind and the demand for a skilled workforce, we will establish an Automobile Centric Centre of Excellence which will be named after former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. So that more localities will be automobile job-ready,” the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)