OnePlus releases another OxygenOS 12 update for Nord 2, but with older security patch

Last week, OnePlus rolled out an update to the Nord 2, but it was based on OxygenOS 11, although the company had already released OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12. Today, the company has released yet another update, which is based on OxygenOS 12.

The latest update, OxygenOS 12 C.05, is rolling out to OnePlus Nord 2 users in India who are on C.05 version. The update changelog includes a few bug fixes. Unlike the latest OxygenOS 11 version, this build doesn't include the June 2022 Android security patch.

Here's what the company has to say:

"For those wondering about the older security patch in this build when compared to the latest OxygenOS 11 version, this happened because the preparation of the first few OxygenOS 12 builds was a lengthier process when compared to the release of the existing OxygenOS 11. Since there are new features involved, the process takes longer," OnePlus wrote in a post on the community forums.

Below is the complete changelog for Nord 2 OxygenOS 12 C.05 update:

Changelog

System [Fixed] the issue of abnormal pop-up in certain scenarios after pressing on Power-off key [Fixed] the issue of abnormal interface caused by clicking the update notice of Bitmoji stickers [Fixed] the issue that game icons displayed abnormally after being removed from Game Space [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera [Fixed] the issue of abnormal crash [Optimized] the power consumption of camera



The OTA is incremental in nature, hence it will reach a limited number of users today. You can check for it manually by going to phone Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200-AI octa-core SoC. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

For video shooting and photography, the handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that houses a main 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with EIS and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology. Connectivity features onboard the handset include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/NavIC and USB Type-C port.