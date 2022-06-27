Lithuania hit by cyber attack -government agency

Lithuanian state and private institutions were hit by a denial-of-service cyber attack on Monday, the Baltic country's National Cyber Security Centre said in a statement released by the defence ministry.

"It is very likely that attacks of similar or greater intensity will continue in the coming days, especially in the transportation, energy and financial sectors," the centre said. Secure networks used by state institutions were among those affected, it added.

