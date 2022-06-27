Lithuania hit by cyber attack -government agency
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 18:44 IST
Lithuanian state and private institutions were hit by a denial-of-service cyber attack on Monday, the Baltic country's National Cyber Security Centre said in a statement released by the defence ministry.
"It is very likely that attacks of similar or greater intensity will continue in the coming days, especially in the transportation, energy and financial sectors," the centre said. Secure networks used by state institutions were among those affected, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- defence ministry
- National Cyber Security Centre
- Lithuanian
- Baltic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin says defence ministry will decide on extra support for Ukraine separatists
First batch of Agniveers to be inducted into IAF in December; training to start on December 30: Defence Ministry official.
Rajnath Singh approves proposal to reserve 10 pc vacancies in Defence Ministry for Agniveers
Service conditions of 'Agniveers' will be on par with regular soldiers: Defence Ministry official.
We are bringing this reform to bring down age profile of armed forces: Defence Ministry official on Agnipath recruitment scheme.