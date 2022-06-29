One UI 5.0 beta expected to launch next month, with release date of October

Left Menu

Samsung's One UI skin will receive a major update to version 5.0 with the release of Android 13 later this year.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Samsung's One UI skin will receive a major update to version 5.0 with the release of Android 13 later this year. According to GSM Arena, Samsung will release the Android 13/One UI 5.0 beta in the third week of July.

Prior to its official release, which is anticipated to hit Samsung smartphones in October, One UI 5.0 will be made available to qualified devices through the beta programme, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Samsung's scheduling this year is better than the prior beta cycle. The Galaxy S21 series introduced the One UI 4.0 beta last September, and the official deployment occurred in November.

The release date for the Galaxy S22 series in October would be accurate if One UI Beta 5.0 did indeed arrive in July as predicted. Samsung promised that all of its flagships will receive updates for five years with the Galaxy S22 series, and it seems that this promise includes timely updates. Samsung has put a lot of effort into its S series and Z foldables over the past few years, despite the OEM's past reputation for not pushing fast and frequent updates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

