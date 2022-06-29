BUZZ-McCormick & Company falls on FY profit forecast cut, Q2 miss

** Shares of seasoning maker McCormick & Company Inc down 5% at $82.49 premarket ** Cuts 2022 EPS forecast to $2.89 to $2.94 from previous forecast range of $3.07 to $3.12, below analysts' estimates of $3.16, according to Refinitiv IBES

** MKC also misses Q2 revenue and profit estimates, hurt by a challenging global environment including COVID-related lockdowns in China and conflict in Ukraine ** "Expect our pricing actions and other levers to begin to outpace cost pressures in the second half of this year and to fully offset the cost pressures over time" - Lawrence E. Kurzius, MKC Chairman and CEO

** Stock down ~10% YTD, as of last close

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)