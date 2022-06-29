Left Menu

You can now see Calendar guest list in Google Meet: Details Inside

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 22:54 IST
You can now see Calendar guest list in Google Meet: Details Inside
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is making it easier for Meet users to start meetings more efficiently by adding the ability to see participants who were invited to the meeting but have yet to join the call. You can find these participants under the "Also invited" heading.

This new feature will be available by default for Google Meet calls with a Calendar event

In addition, you'll now see the RSVP status of everyone on the invite, including "optional" attendees and RSVP notes. From here, you can reach out to those users via Chat to confirm whether they will be joining directly from Meet, eliminating the need to open additional tabs or switch to another app.

"We hope this feature makes it easier for you to start meetings more efficiently by quickly determining who has not joined and sending them a nudge via Chat directly from Meet," Google said.

The extended rollout has already started for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and it may take more than 15 days for the feature to reach all users.

Available to Google Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Non profit customers, and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Google noted that this feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Individual customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

TRENDING

1
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoil hits dealmaking; Omicron sub-variants BA.4, and BA.5 make up more than 50% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022