You can now see Calendar guest list in Google Meet: Details Inside

Google is making it easier for Meet users to start meetings more efficiently by adding the ability to see participants who were invited to the meeting but have yet to join the call. You can find these participants under the "Also invited" heading.

This new feature will be available by default for Google Meet calls with a Calendar event

In addition, you'll now see the RSVP status of everyone on the invite, including "optional" attendees and RSVP notes. From here, you can reach out to those users via Chat to confirm whether they will be joining directly from Meet, eliminating the need to open additional tabs or switch to another app.

"We hope this feature makes it easier for you to start meetings more efficiently by quickly determining who has not joined and sending them a nudge via Chat directly from Meet," Google said.

The extended rollout has already started for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and it may take more than 15 days for the feature to reach all users.

Available to Google Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Non profit customers, and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Google noted that this feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Individual customers and users with personal Google Accounts.