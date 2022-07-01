Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta released to OnePlus Nord CE
OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus Nord CE units in India. The update brings a number of new features including three adjustable dark modes, Work Life Balance and a two-finger pinch gesture in the Gallery app, among others.
You need to upgrade to the latest OxygenOS 11 version to experience OxygenOS 12. You also need to make sure that the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 4GB storage space is available on your device.
Below is the complete update changelog:
- System
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load is high
- Dark mode
- Newly added three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
- Shelf
- Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
- Work Life Balance
- Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- Newly supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
- Gallery
- Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
- Canvas AOD
- Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
