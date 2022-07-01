Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta released to OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus Nord CE units in India. The update brings a number of new features including three adjustable dark modes, Work Life Balance and a two-finger pinch gesture in the Gallery app, among others.

You need to upgrade to the latest OxygenOS 11 version to experience OxygenOS 12. You also need to make sure that the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 4GB storage space is available on your device.

Below is the complete update changelog: