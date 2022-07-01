Left Menu

More Delhi govt depts using e-office mode of documentation now: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the chief secretary setting June 30 as the deadline for adoption of e-office by various departments and agencies of the Delhi government, movement of files in online mode has increased in volume, officials said on Friday.

Last month, the Delhi government had instructed all its departments and agencies to set up the infrastructure for e-office and switch over to it by June 30.

''The e-office mode of documentation and including filings like notes was adopted earlier by various departments. After the fresh instructions of the chief secretary, more departments have started using it and volume of files being processed online has increased,'' said a senior government officer.

Preparing for the initiative, the information technology (IT) department of the Delhi government had issued a circular, saying the departments were needed to set up a central record unit, equipped with high-speed scanners, computers and internet connectivity, for scanning records to upload on e-office.

''With increased focus, in coming days, e-office will be more widely in use at the government level, saving time and manpower involved in sending of files from one department to other and intra-departmental movement among officers concerned,'' the officer stated.

E-office is a paperless mode of official documentation and procedures related to various functions of the government. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) was entrusted with carrying out the work to upgrade e-office last month.

The Delhi government had approved the implementation of e-office in all its departments, autonomous and local bodies in 2015. Some departments had implemented it but the system was incomplete with many others lagging behind.

E-office also involves digitisation of records such as orders and circulars, and uploading those on the digital platform.

The older version of e-office has been upgraded with various new features, the officials said. The log in system through username with passwords and digital signature can now also be handled through biometrics, they said.

The updated version also enables tracking of file movement along with going through updates and notings by officers concerned, they added.

