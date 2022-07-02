Virgin Orbit rocket launches 7 US defense satellites
A Virgin Orbit rocket carrying US Defense Department satellites was launched from a special Boeing 747 flying off the Southern California coast and streaked toward space Friday night.The modified jumbo jet took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in the Mojave Desert and released the rocket over the Pacific Ocean, northwest of Los Angeles.
- Country:
- United States
A Virgin Orbit rocket carrying US Defense Department satellites was launched from a special Boeing 747 flying off the Southern California coast and streaked toward space Friday night.
The modified jumbo jet took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in the Mojave Desert and released the rocket over the Pacific Ocean, northwest of Los Angeles. The launch was procured by the U.S. Space Force for a Defense Department test programme. The seven payloads will conduct various experiments.
It was Virgin Orbit's fourth commercial launch and first night launch. The launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday night, but that attempt was scrubbed due to a propellant temperature issue.
Virgin Orbit named the mission "Straight Up" after the hit on Paula Abdul's debut studio album "Forever Your Girl," which was released through Virgin Records in 1988. Virgin Orbit was founded in 2017 by British billionaire Richard Branson. It is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and currently conducts launches from the Mojave airport but is planning international missions.
Later this year, the company will launch two satellites on a mission flying out of Newquay Airport in Cornwall, England. The satellites will conduct radio signal monitoring tests in a joint project of the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense and the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Long Beach
- California
- U.S. Space Force
- Paula Abdul's
- England
- United Kingdom's
- British
- Mojave Air and Space Port
- Pacific Ocean
- Southern California
- Ministry of Defense
- Cornwall
- Mojave
- Forever Your Girl
- Boeing
- Los Angeles
- U.S. National Reconnaissance Office
- US Defense Department
- Richard Branson
ALSO READ
U.S. EXIM Bank board backs $811 mln loan guarantee to aid Boeing jet sale
U.S. Export-Import Bank says board backs $811 mln loan guarantee to aid Boeing sale
Akasa Air takes delivery of first aircraft Boeing 737 MAX
Air India Express to add 4 Boeing 737s to meet growing demandSHAH IMRAN AHMEDMumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Tata Group-owne'
U.S. watchdog to audit FAA oversight of Boeing 787, 737 production