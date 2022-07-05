Nokia secures five-year nationwide 5G deal with Norwegian telco Ice

Nokia has secured a five-year deal with Norwegian mobile operator, Ice to upgrade and expand the latter's footprint of 5G networks across the country. The partnership will support Lyse group's strategy of offering best-in-class fixed and mobile services to its customers.

"We are proud to continue our journey as its long-term partner. We have already made great progress with the deployment of 5G services across the country and this new deal will extend coverage to new areas while improving the coverage and performance of the existing footprint. Our industry has a big role to play in the green transition of societies, and our energy-efficient AirScale portfolio supports Ice's commitments to sustainability," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

As part of the deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including Single RAN, AirScale base stations, and high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas to support different spectrum bands and boost Ice's 5G coverage and performance whilst supporting the operator's sustainability commitments. Approximately, 3200 base stations will be modernized and an additional 3900 new base stations will be deployed.

Additionally, Nokia will also provide its NetAct solution for network management and seamless daily network operations as well as optimization and technical support services.

The deployment is already underway and will run until 2026.

Commenting on this partnership, Eivind Helgaker, CEO, Ice, said, "This deal highlights our continued commitment to investing in our network and giving our subscribers the best possible connectivity experiences. Nokia has been our technology partner from the very beginning and through active competition they have again convinced us that they are still the right choice."