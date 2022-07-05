Nokia completes Korea’s first private 5G interoperability trial with Contela

Nokia announced on Tuesday the successful completion of Korea's first-of-its-kind private 5G interoperability trial, which allows the duo to jointly develop the private 5G market by providing new and diverse choices to customers.

"The successful completion of the interoperability test enables us to offer diverse and advanced Industry 4.0 solutions for private 5G deployments. The interoperability between our RAN and Contela's core solution allows us to offer more options to the enterprises thus enabling them to leverage the benefits of 5G to gain a business edge," said Josh Lee, Customer Team Head of Enterprise at Nokia.

The trial, conducted at Nokia Korea's Private 5G Open Lab (e-Um 5G Open Lab, used Nokia Radio Access Network (RAN) and Contela's Core solutions.

Nokia and Contela will work closely to develop the private 5G ecosystem in Korea. Earlier this year, the two companies announced a collaboration to provide private 5G network solutions to Korea's public sector companies.

Commenting on this development, Dr Soon Park, CEO of Contela, said, "We are pleased with the successful completion of the interoperability trial using Nokia RAN and Contela core solution. The trial will further advance the growing private 5G ecosystem in the country and will provide new solutions and applications to our customers in line with their requirements. Nokia technical leadership coupled with our proven expertise will accelerate the development of South Korea's private 5G market."